Nzoia Sugar home game against Mathare United moved to Bukhungu Stadium

The match will now be staged at the neighboring County of Kakamega

Nzoia Sugar’s home game against Mathare United has been moved to Bukhungu Stadium.

This comes after Nzoia Sugar’s home ground, the Mumias Sports Complex was banned by KPL from hosting any Kenyan Premier League match.

The match will now be staged at the neighboring county of Kakamega: “The venue for our clash against Mathare United FC slated for Saturday 15th December 2018 has been shifted to Bukhungu Stadium,” Nzoia Sugar said in a statement.

Mathare United kicked off their league campaign with a 2-0 win over Chemelil Sugar last weekend while Nzoia Sugar beat Zoo FC 1-0 away in Kericho.