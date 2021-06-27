‘Nothing will change’ – FKF will pick Caf Champions League flagbearer on June 30 – Mwendwa

The federation boss reveals to Goal the date to pick the country’s representatives for the lucrative competition will not change

The Football Kenya Federation has maintained they will pick Kenya’s flagbearers for the Caf Champions League at the end of June 30.

Despite Caf extending the deadline of registration of players and clubs to take part in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup, FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has told Goal nothing will change and that the team at the top of the table by June 30 will earn the ticket to represent the country.

What has been said?

“Nothing will change, the date still remains June 30 and whoever will be at the top by then, will automatically get the ticket to the Champions League for next season,” Mwendwa told Goal.

Five days ago, the African body, who had initially requested all federations on the continent to submit teams that would represent the country in the Champions League by June 30, confirmed they had extended the deadline to August 15.

In a statement issued on June 22, the African governing body also announced the interclub season kick-off, including the information relating to the list of countries that will be allowed to enter two clubs in both Caf competitions.

“The 2021/22 season will kick off on September 10, 2021, with the first round of the preliminaries,” read part of the Caf statement.

“The registration of players on the Caf CMS has been extended to August 15, 2021.”

According to Caf, the 12 highest-ranked national associations according to their rankings will be allowed to enter two clubs in the Champions League and the Confederation Cup in 2021-22.

The countries are Algeria, Angola, DR Congo, Egypt, Guinea, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.

Article continues below

Caf also extended the five substitutions per rule for the 2021/22 interclubs season. Accordingly, each club will be allowed to register 40 players instead of the regulatory 30. Nine substitutes will be allowed on the bench instead of the regular seven.

Tusker leading the 18-team table

With the FKF's stance, it means Kenyans will know their representative to the lucrative competition at the end of June 30.

So far, Tusker are leading the 18-team table with 44 points from 21 matches, while KCB are second on 43 points from 21 matches, AFC Leopards third on 40 points while reigning champions Gor Mahia are fourth on 38 points from 21 matches.

With Tusker travelling to face Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru on Wednesday, a win for the Brewers will surely cement their place at the summit and a return to continental football.