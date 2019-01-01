Nicholas Muyoti set to be unveiled as the new coach for Kakamega Homeboyz
Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula says the team is closing in on a new coach.
The position fell vacant a couple of weeks ago when former coach Paul Nkata was dismissed following match fixing allegations. Shimanyula says the process of finding a new tactician is always tedious but everything is going down well and soon it will be over.
“Well, we have not settled on anyone, it is a long process that needs time and all I can say is that we are close. Next week, I think Monday or Tuesday, we will announce the man to take us through the remaining part of the season. We are not appointing someone who will have a negative impact on the team.
“We know our quality, and will still push hard to finish in a respectable position by the end of the season,” Shimanyula told Goal.
The team is placed 11th on the log with fourteen points.