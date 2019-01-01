Nicholas Muyoti set to be unveiled as the new coach for Kakamega Homeboyz

Goal now understands that Nzoia Sugar coach Nicholas Muyoti is leading the race to succeed Paul Nkata at the club

Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula says the team is closing in on a new coach.

The position fell vacant a couple of weeks ago when former coach Paul Nkata was dismissed following match fixing allegations. Shimanyula says the process of finding a new tactician is always tedious but everything is going down well and soon it will be over.

“Well, we have not settled on anyone, it is a long process that needs time and all I can say is that we are close. Next week, I think Monday or Tuesday, we will announce the man to take us through the remaining part of the season. We are not appointing someone who will have a negative impact on the team.

“We know our quality, and will still push hard to finish in a respectable position by the end of the season,” Shimanyula told Goal.

The team is placed 11th on the log with fourteen points.