Nicholas Kipkirui handed debut as Gor Mahia name squad to face Zamalek

Kenneth Muguna, who had complained of lack of playing time, has also earned a start in Hassan Oktay's squad

Nicholas Kipkurui has been handed his Caf Confederation Cup debut as Gor Mahia takes on Zamalek on Sunday

Dennis Oliech will start from the bench alongside captain Harun Shakava and Samuel Onyango.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Kenneth Miguna, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Jacques Tuisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui and Francis Kahata.

Reserve: Francis Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Samuel Onyango, George Odhiambo, Erisa Ssekisambu, Denis Oliech and Harun Shakava.