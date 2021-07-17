Nairobi City Stars 1-1 Gor Mahia: K’Ogalo's title chances fading away

K’Ogalo were forced to come from a goal down to salvage a draw against the Simba wa Nairobi at Ruaraka grounds

Gor Mahia chances of retaining the FKF Premier League title are slowly fading away after they registered a disappointing 1-1 draw against Nairobi City Stars on Saturday.

With table-toppers Tusker beating AFC Leopards 2-0 on Friday to open a six-point lead over KCB, K’Ogalo needed to beat City Stars to remain in contention but they found themselves trailing in the 41st minute when Rodgers Okumu scored, before they salvaged a draw courtesy of Jules Ulimwengu’s strike in the 54th minute.

The Simba wa Nairobi started the game at lightning speed and with only five minutes played defender Bolton Omwenga delivered a good cross from the right-wing, but Gor keeper Gad Mathews moved quickly to punch the ball out for a fruitless corner.

In the 13th minute, City Stars had another chance to take the lead after a free-kick from outside the box was delivered by Peter Opiyo, but his effort went inches wide.

The missed chance awoke K’Ogalo, who created a chance of their own in the 23rd minute, with Fred Nkata combing well with Andrew Juma, but a through-ball aimed at Clifton Miheso was intercepted by City Stars defender Abdallah Salim and went out for a goal-kick.

Against the run of play, City Stars took the lead in the 41st minute as Rodger Okumu finished off a well-delivered cross from Anthony Kimani, leaving Gor custodian Mathews rooted to the ground without making a move.

After the half-time break, City Stars looked the better side as they raided Gor once again, and it was Elvis Noor who hit the woodwork in the 48th minute after being put through by Ezekiel Odera.

However, Gor Mahia drew level in the 54th minute when Karim Nikiema broke past City Stars’ rearguard before unleashing a powerful shot which keeper Steven Njue punched back into play and Ulimwengu reacted quickly to stab the ball home from the rebound.

After the goal, City Stars made a double change, goal-scorer Okumu and Odera coming off for Ezekiel Ombija and David Agesa, and five minutes later, Elvis Noor was rested for Timothy Ouma.

It was Ombija who almost gave City Stars the second goal in the 75th minute but he lost control after receiving the ball from Nicholas Kipkirui, and it rolled out.

Nairobi City Stars: Steven Njunge (GK), Kevin Okumu, Bolton Omwenga, Kennedy Onyango, Abdallah Salim, Peter Opiyo, Anthony Kimani, Elvis Noor, Rodgers Okumu, Ezekiel Odera, and Nicholas Kipkirui.

Subs: Jacob Osano (GK), Calvins Masawa, Wesley Onguso, Wycliffe Otieno, Timothy Ouma, Erick Ombija, Charles Otieno, and David Agesa.

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews (GK), Philemon Otieno, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Haroun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Clifton Miheso, Sydney Wahongo, Jules Ulimwengu, Abdoul Karim, and John Macharia.

Subs: John Njau (GK), Joachim Ochieng, John Ochieng, Victor Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Lyson Muyonga and Samuel Onyango.