Muguna: Gor Mahia former captain on why FKF Premier League title race is still open

The midfielder has further insisted he will only talk about his future once his contract at K'Ogalo expires

Kenneth Muguna insists Gor Mahia, just like any other team, have a chance of winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

The reigning champions have not started the league well, struggling to get positive results consistently. Tusker FC are currently leading the standings with 36 points from 16 matches, 14 more than K'Ogalo who are in seventh position having played two games less.

The Harambee Star is convinced, with the second round of matches coming up, teams have a chance of renewing their battle for the title.

"Nothing is over, we have a long way to go and as long as the league is still on, I can say all teams have a chance of winning," Muguna told Goal on Monday.

"The league is not like a knockout competition, it is a marathon and is still very open for any team to win once it resumes. So far, it has been competitive and everything has been going on well."

The 2016 league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) was demoted from his captaincy role with Harun Shakava taking the armband. He refused to comment on the issue but insisted he has always given his best to the team despite the outcome in respective games.

"All my games have been good and I have always given 100% even in the matches we have lost this season," Muguna continued.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions Azam FC. However, he did not wish to comment on the issue.

"I do not want to talk about the transfer right now because I have six months remaining on my current contract with Gor Mahia. Anything about my future will be discussed after the end of the current campaign."

Muguna has been an impressive figure at Gor Mahia and among key players that have helped them dominate the local scene. His form was also evident during the Africa Cup of Nations when Harambee Stars played against Egypt - and drew 1-1 in Nairobi. Although an injury saw him miss the tie against Togo, Kenya won 2-1 in Lome in March.