Muguna: Gor Mahia captain hints at leaving in Twitter post

The K’Ogalo skipper has dropped a huge hint that he may not play for the Kenyan champions in the coming season

skipper Kenneth Muguna has hinted he could leave the club this transfer window.

The former midfielder is among the players who have been linked with a move away from the Kenyan champions ahead of the new season.

Muguna, who won the 2017 Kenyan Premier League ( ), Player of the Year Award, before joining K’Ogalo, has taken to his social media pages with a strong message indicating he may not be at the club for next season.

“A new challenge, maybe,” Muguna, who has 18 months left on his contract, wrote on his Twitter handle.

In a previous interview, Muguna admitted he will not hesitate to jump ship if the right deal arrives in the next transfer window.

“I cannot say about tomorrow because I have 18 months left on my contract with the club,” Muguna was quoted by People Sports.

“However, when something comes up and it is good enough, we will consider it as long as due process transpires.

“For now it is a wait-and-see approach as we weigh options because so far three clubs have shown interest, so we are just waiting for the right time.

“This is our job as players and so we will always be knocking on doors. As long as the pocket is right, players will get motivated to play.

“At the end of the day, the right environment will be the driving force behind a player’s performance, after all, we have mouths to feed.”

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack is on record as stating he does not want to lose any player from his current squad ahead of next season.

“If you ask me, I know very little about contracts of my players because I never signed them,” Polack told Goal in a previous interview.

“I don’t know which player is running down a contract or which player wants to go.

“But as a coach, I want to keep all my players, I have to fight and keep my players it is not good to lose your players so I have to fight to keep the squad intact, you need all your good players available.”

Apart from Muguna, who has been linked with a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Gor Mahia could also lose defender Joash Onyango.