Mount Kenya United skip Mathare United game and threaten more walkovers

The struggling side failed to show up for their latest KPL match and will forfeit two goals and three points to the Slum Boys

Mount United will surely be relegated at the end of the season after they skipped another Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The struggling club failed to show up for the match against that was planned for Kasarani Stadium.

A source from the team, who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity revealed that the club is ready to skip all their remaining matches (six) if their grievances are not addressed by the club's bosses.

“We are tired and will not be moved to play if we don’t have our money in the pocket. We are talking of five months’ salary that we have not seen with our eyes since last December. These people (officials) should be serious and respect our plight,” the source told Goal.

The walkover comes just a few weeks after the team failed to honour their league match against .

will now lose the match against Mathare United 2-0.