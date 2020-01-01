Moses Mburu joins Mathare United from AFC Leopards

The experienced left-back becomes the third player to sign for the ‘Slum Boys’ this transfer window

have confirmed the signing of defender Moses Mburu ahead of the 2020-21 FKF Premier League season.

The left-back, who recently was featuring for AFC , has been unveiled by the ‘Slum Boys’ who said on their social media pages: “Another former ‘Slum Boy’ has returned back home. Moses Mburu has inked a two-year deal with us returning to continue where he left off in 2017.

“A marauding full-back who can easily slot in also at left midfield, Mburu brings with him that decisive x-factor that is synonymous with Mathare United players.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mathare United also confirmed the signing of midfielder Cersidy Okeyo from .

On signing Okeyo, Mathare United said: “Another one, you wanted a midfield enforcer, we've gone out of our way to get the engine. Cersidy Okeyo is now a Slum Boy after spells at , , and Sofapaka.

“A great passer of the ball with an invaluable football brain to boot, Okeyo adds composure, experience, and poise in our midfield.

“Carrick’, as he is fondly referred to, has three league titles to his name and also brings a winning mentality to the group.”

The arrival of Mburu and Okeyo brings the number of new players at the former league champions to three. On Monday, Mathare United confirmed the signing of forward Danson Kago, formerly at Posta .

On signing Kago, the club stated: “ international Danson Kago has joined the club on a year-long deal

“Kago, capped 15 times at Harambee Stars, adds pace, guile, and experience to our attacking department.”

With the transfer window being extended for another four days, Mathare United have promised more signings with defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ likely to be unveiled soon.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed on Monday they had extended the transfer window which was scheduled to shut on Monday midnight.

According to a statement from the FKF, signed by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla, the window was extended by a further four days to allow the conclusion of the play-offs which will determine which team will be promoted to the top-flight.