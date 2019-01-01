Mathare United to miss James Situma against Kariobangi Sharks
Goal Kenya.
Mathare United will face Kariobangi Sharks without the services of their influential veteran James Situma.
The versatile defender has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and will serve a one-match suspension. The Slum Boys will be facing the FKF Shield Cup champions in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) outing on Wednesday.
The two teams battled to a barren draw when they last faced each other in January this year.
Western Stima's Hubert Kopany will also miss this game and the Sofapaka match through suspension.
Batoto ba Mungu are placed second on the log with 53 points, seven behind leaders Gor Mahia.