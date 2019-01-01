Mathare United to miss James Situma against Kariobangi Sharks

The Slum Boys will be keen to get a win against the Sharks when they face off on Wednesday

will face without the services of their influential veteran James Situma.

The versatile defender has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and will serve a one-match suspension. The Slum Boys will be facing the FKF champions in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) outing on Wednesday.

The two teams battled to a barren draw when they last faced each other in January this year.

's Hubert Kopany will also miss this game and the match through suspension.

Batoto ba Mungu are placed second on the log with 53 points, seven behind leaders .