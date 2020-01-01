Matano and KPL coaches form new body to rival Kefoca

The top-flight coaches have come together to form another association which will rival the one that was formed in 1972

A row is brewing in Kenyan football after coach Robert Matano and his counterpart Twahir Muhiddin formed a new coaches’ body, the National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca), to rival the Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca).

With local football at a crossroads after Fifa recently rejected a ruling by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullifying Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections for the second time in three months, football coaches are charting an alternative union.

Kefoca, which was formed in 1972, is currently led by former Kenyan international Ricky Solomon as the chairman with John Bob Oyugi as Secretary-General.

More teams

The idea of forming Kenfoca, which has so far registered over 170 members drawn from the Kenyan Premier League ( ), National Super League (NSL) and other lower-tier leagues, was developed from a fundraising group for the funeral expenses of the late coach Henry Omino where a total of Sh168, 000 was collected.

According to Standard Sports, some of the already registered elite coaches include Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi, Zedekiah Otieno ( ) Anthony Kimani (AFC ), Francis Baraza (Biashara United- ) and Mike Mururi ( assistant coach).

According to Matano, who is the interim chairman and assisted by Muhiddin with James Saisi serving as the treasurer, Kenfoca is a non-political body whose main priority is to empower coaches and fight for their welfare.

Article continues below

“There have been no developments at Kefoca and nothing for coaches to benefit from since the pioneers [The late James Siang’a, Marshall Mulwa and Chris Makokha] left the association,” Matano is quoted by Standard Sports.

“Interestingly players’ association [Kefwa] has grown better than us coaches who manage them. We don’t have a platform with any sound management.

“This idea came up during Omino’s funeral. The coaches unanimously agreed instead of fighting with people who are benefiting through this confusion, we leave Kefoca and create Kenfoca. We are already in the process of registering Kenfoca and forming a Sacco.”