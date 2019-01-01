KPL Transfers: KCB eyeing former Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side KCB are desperate to land the services of George Odhiambo.
The winger's contract with the Gor Mahia has expired, and the Bankers coach Zedekiah Otieno is keen on signing him. The two have been working together at K'Ogalo, and Goal understands Otieno wants to bring the player to boost his attacking options.
"Coach (Otieno), likes Odhiambo and he has confidence in his abilities, actually he is the reason why Odhiambo did not want to renew his contract with Gor Mahia. If all goes as planned, the signing will be done and made official anytime from next week," a source close to the player told Goal.
Otieno took over from former coach Frank Ouna and he has a target of helping the team to a top-five finish by the end of the season.
Former Nzoia Sugar head coach Godfrey Oduor will serve as his assistant.