KPL Transfers: KCB eyeing former Gor Mahia winger George Odhiambo

Odhiambo's contract with Gor Mahia expired in June and could be on his way to join his former assistant head coach Otieno at KCB

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side are desperate to land the services of George Odhiambo.

The winger's contract with the has expired, and the Bankers coach Zedekiah Otieno is keen on signing him. The two have been working together at K'Ogalo, and Goal understands Otieno wants to bring the player to boost his attacking options.

"Coach (Otieno), likes Odhiambo and he has confidence in his abilities, actually he is the reason why Odhiambo did not want to renew his contract with Gor Mahia. If all goes as planned, the signing will be done and made official anytime from next week," a source close to the player told Goal.

Otieno took over from former coach Frank Ouna and he has a target of helping the team to a top-five finish by the end of the season.

Former head coach Godfrey Oduor will serve as his assistant.