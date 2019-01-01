KPL Transfers: Kalekwa on replacing Sofapaka's eight players

Batoto ba Mungu are expected to sign more players to replace those who have left so far

president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed they are in talks with new players to replace those who have already left.

Stephen Waruru, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Ndikumana, Mousa Omar, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti, Mike Oduor and Ibrahim Kajuba have ditched the 2009 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions on mutual consent and Kalekwa is adamant they will be replaced soon.

Waruru joined and Mutamba returned to Wazito while Kasuti and Ndikumana are reportedly on their way to . Midfielder Justin Mico has joined Rwanda top-flight side Police FC.

Odhiambo and Oumar are yet to find new clubs after asking to be released by Sofapaka while Odour is also rumoured to be on his way to free-spending Wazito.

Umaru Kasumba who scored 17 goals for them in the 2018/19 season has already joined Zambian champions Zesco United after his Sofapaka contract ended in June.

“I want to thank all the players for the service they have given to the team. They have been exceptional professionals even in the wake of the challenges we have faced and I want to laud them for the great service they have given to the club," Kalekwa told the club's website.

“We have already started engaging with some players and we have made progress. We have to build a strong team for the new season because we want to compete for trophies."

Sofapaka have already signed a sponsorship deal with Living 3D Holdings Limited where the company will help the club hire a foreign coach and five foreign players.