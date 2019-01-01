KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia part ways with three players ahead of the new season

Okeyo, Ogweno and Odhoji have been released according to the recommendations made by the technical bench

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have released three more players as they prepare for the 2019/20 season.

Goal has learnt former FC midfielder Cercidy Okeyo, former defender Pascal Ogweno and goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji are among those who have been axed.

The club's chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed the latest development.

"The technical bench recommended that the trio be released, and we were just acting on those recommendations. So they are not part of our plans for the new season and have an opportunity to get other teams to play for," the club's chief executive officer Aduda Omondi has confirmed the latest development in an interview with Goal.

"For Mustapha (Francis), he has been in the (Afcon) and will join the team on a later date as he is still part of us and we have not released him."

George Odhiambo's contract with the team has already expired and reports have indicated it will not be renewed. The club also opted to release striker Erisa Ssekisambu who has not had a good run at the club.