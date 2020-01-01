Kisumu All-Stars to face Vihiga United as FKF set dates for promotion playoff

The local federation have moved to set new dates for the playoff to determine who will earn promotion to the top-flight

Kisumu All-Stars will be keen to keep their status in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) when they take on in the promotion playoff.

The Football Federation (FKF) have confirmed in a statement seen by Goal the match pitting All-Stars, who finished 16th in the top-flight last season, and Vihiga United, who came third in the National Super League (NSL), will now be played on October 7.

“Dates have been set for the FKF Premier League/National Super League promotion playoff pitting 16th placed KPL side Kisumu All-Stars against third-placed NSL side Vihiga United,” read the statement from the FKF and obtained by Goal.

“The first leg has been slated for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, while the second leg will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The winner on aggregate is entitled to a place in the 2020/21 FKF Premier League.

“A draw is set to be held, in accordance with Art. 2.9.2 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football, to determine which team kicks off the tie at home.”

The Kenyan top-flight was ended prematurely last season owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Kisumu All-Stars surviving the axe by a whisker as they finished in the 16th position.

On the other hand, Vihiga United, who were fighting for a direct ticket to the KPL, could only manage a third-place finish after the lower-tier was also ended owing to the same issues.

From the NSL, Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were both promoted to the top-flight while were declared the champions for the 2019-20 campaign for the fourth season in a row.

With football still suspended in the country, Goal could not establish how the playoff will be staged.

Kenya has been under lockdown as the government moved to ban all social and sporting activities since mid-March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.

Goal, however, understands President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to lift the ban on sporting activities during his next address to the Kenyans hence the move by the FKF to set up new dates for the playoff.