Kipkirui: Tusker on the verge of signing ex-Gor Mahia striker

The former Zoo FC forward is reportedly talking to the Brewers after getting his release letter from champions K’Ogalo

FKF Premier League side Tusker are on the verge of signing former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui.

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Zoo FC player has already received his release letter from the league champions and is currently negotiating with the Brewers over a possible move.

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal Kipkirui could be unveiled before Monday and also rubbished reports he had signed for Ulinzi Stars.

“Nicholas [Kipkirui] is currently a free agent after he received his release letter from Gor Mahia and he is currently talking with Tusker over a possible move,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“He is no longer a Gor Mahia player, and is the reason he has not been able to play for them in recent weeks, Tusker have talked to him and he should be unveiled anytime soon, he has not signed for Ulinzi as reported, those are lies.”

Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars chairman Eric Oloo has dismissed reports they have signed the player.

“We have not signed Kipkirui, and we don’t need his services and I don’t know where the reports came from,” Oloo told Goal over social media reports that Kipkirui has signed for the Soldiers.

“We only wanted to sign Kipkirui when he was at Zoo but after approaching him, he took the contract papers and promised to return them, we never saw him again but instead, we were shocked to see him unveiled by Gor Mahia, we are not after his services.”

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso also told Goal he was not aware Kipkirui had signed for his side.

Article continues below

“I don’t know anything about Kipkirui joining my team, in fact you are the one telling me about it,” Nyangweso told Goal. “If he has signed for us, he should be in training or camp, but I have not seen him, I don’t know anything to do with him.”

Tusker are searching for a striker to boost their chances of winning the title and Kipkirui could be just the man for the task.

On Saturday, Tusker’s title ambitions suffered a dent after they lost 2-1 to promoted side Bidco United at Kasarani Stadium.