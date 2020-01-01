Kenya has to find way of getting back on the pitch - Mwachiro

The administrator has also advised clubs to get a medical practitioner to guide them on Covid-19 matters

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro believes it is high time Kenya finds a way back onto the pitch.



Football was suspended on March 16 owing to Covid-19, and four months down the line there is no clear way forward. A couple of days ago, the government, through the Ministry of Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed, formed a committee to strategize the resumption of games in the country.



"Looking at the way things are unfolding in the world, I believe we also have to find a way of getting on the pitch to play football," Mwachiro told Goal on Saturday.



"Some countries have put strict measures which are closely monitored and followed. We are seeing football being played, and I believe Kenya can also borrow a leaf on the same.



"I take nothing away from the fact that Covid-19 is there; we also have to understand the health of a footballer is very important."



The former FKF deputy CEO has also pointed out that clubs should also employ a medical practitioner who is well versed with the coronavirus to help teams handle the situation better.



"We have to understand a bigger percentage of our players are young and should be offered an opportunity to train and play regularly," Mwachiro added.



"To facilitate this, once the way forward is clear to everyone, every top-tier side should consider having a medical practitioner to help them handle the Covid-19 situation.



"While we want to enjoy the beautiful game, we must also prioritize the health of our players. They should be regularly tested and the best thing is to guide them on how to conduct themselves amidst the pandemic both on and off the pitch."



Mwachiro, who has been involved in sporting activities in Kenya for over 30 years, is currently chairman of the NOCK Sports and Environment Commission and Kepsa Sports, President of the Environment Institute of Kenya and heads the Culture and Arts Board.



In July 2018, the administrator quit the Federation, after just seven months, for what he termed as 'differences in opinion' with the then CEO Robert Muthomi.

However, Barry Otieno, who was serving as the Head of Communications stated the contract had expired and it was not renewed.

Apart from incumbent Nick Mwendwa, his predecessor Sam Nyamweya has confirmed he is in the race for the FKF seat. The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye is also in the race.

The others who have shown interest in the presidential seat are former Vihiga County's Moses Akaranga and 's CEO Omondi Aduda.