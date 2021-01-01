Kenya coach Mulee gives notice to Wanyama, Timbe, Omolo, Johanna: 'I have no Stars'

The tactician has insisted he will consider players who are performing for their clubs, whether they are playing locally or abroad

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has warned Kenya's foreign-based players that they are not guaranteed a place in the national team if they are not performing well for their clubs.

In the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifiers against Egypt and Togo, the tactician overlooked captain Victor Wanyama, midfielders Eric Johana and Johanna Omolo, winger Ayub Timbe as well as goalkeepers Arnold Origi and Patrick Matasi.

Players plying their trade in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League were given an opportunity to shine and they did not disappoint.

"In my team, I don't have stars but performing players," Mulee told Goal on Tuesday.

"Look at the players we left out, they are not playing at their clubs more often. They do not have playing time; why should I consider them while we have those who are consistently performing for their teams?

"As long as you are playing and delivering for your club, it means you are ready to be considered. I will not call you in the team just because you are abroad. Currently, my stars are those who did the job in Togo.

"However, they have to remain consistent at club level to be considered in the forthcoming assignments."

The tactician has further hinted at his plans for the World Cup qualifiers, where Kenya are in Group E alongside West Africa giants Mali, neighbours Uganda, and Rwanda.

"Regarding the World Cup qualifiers, we cannot rely on Fifa rankings; Mali are a good side, same with Uganda and we all know Rwanda are coming up well," Mulee continued.

"All our opponents were part of the African Nations Championship, but looking at our team, players are hungry for success and it will play a massive role in helping us perform better.

"We will create a stronger team with the players who are playing abroad."

Kenya ended their unsuccessful campaign to Cameroon in the third position in their group with seven points that came from four draws, a win, and a loss.

Togo had to be content with a place at the bottom of the table with just two points that came from draws, against Kenya and Comoros.

Seven-time Afcon champions Egypt topped the group with 12 points while Comoros came in second with three points fewer, after losing to the Pharaohs on matchday six.

As a result, they will be among the teams to take part in the biennial competition.