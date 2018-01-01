Kenneth Muguna starts as Gor Mahia name team to face Lobi Stars

Kenneth Muguna has been named in Gor Mahia’s squad to face Lobi Stars in the Caf Champions League.

The former FK Tirana midfielder will partner with Francis Kahata while Boniface Oluoch, for the fourth time, will start in goal ahead of Fredrick Odhiambo.

Francis Mustafa will partner with Jacques Tuyisenge upfront as indefatigable Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze earns his seventh match in a raw for K'Ogalo.

George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo and Pascal Ogweno have all been named in a strong bench that also has Wellington Ochieng and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa, Jacques Tuyisenge

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Pascal Ogweno, Wellington Ochieng, Boniface Omondi, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo, Erisa Ssekisambu