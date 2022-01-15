Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

AFC Leopards will seek to bounce back to winning ways when they face Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

Ingwe were held to a 1-1 draw by Nzoia Sugar in their last league assignment and they will thus strive to collect maximum points against a Sharks side, who also lost their last fixture 1-0 against table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz at home.

Game Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, January 15, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

Squads & Team News

Position Kariobangi Sharks Squad Goalkeepers John Otieno, Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o. Defenders Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula. Midfielders Douglas Mokaya, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, Isaac Wasambo, and John Omondi. Forwards James Mazembe, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Otieno.

Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.

“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to return to winning ways against AFC Leopards,” Muluya told GOAL. “We know they are a tough team but we will do our best to get maximum points.”

In the absence of injured defender Samuel Olwande, Bonface Onyango will continue with the captaincy role, Reagan Odede will likely marshal the midfield assisted by Isaac Wasambo, while John Otieno will keep his position between the sticks ahead of Brandon Obiero.

Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Otieno, Alushula, Onyango, Bonface Onyango, Omija, Masaba, Wasambo, Odede, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Patrick Otieno.

Position AFC Leopards Squad Goalkeepers Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa. Midfielders Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe. Forwards Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.

After ending their winning streak against Nairobi City Stars, Ingwe failed to build on that momentum as they dropped points in the 1-1 draw against Nzoia.

Coach Patrick Aussems believes his team is headed in the right direction despite a poor start to the current campaign and is confident they will post a good result against Sharks.

Kariobangi Sharks will be hosting us this Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani #Betsafe #OursForever #INGWE pic.twitter.com/PURMjgDyMG — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) January 14, 2022

“We played very well against Nzoia but the result we got is not what we expected,” Aussems told GOAL. “We are in a run of six matches without defeat and I know great things take time to be built.

“We are building a good team at AFC Leopards and everyone knows consistency needs experience, but we are ready for the Sharks game, and our target is to get maximum points.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Opiyo, Lewis, Munene, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Musamali, Wanyama, Nabwire, Olaniyi, Asaad, Ng'ang'a.