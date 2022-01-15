Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will seek to bounce back to winning ways when they face Kariobangi Sharks in an FKF Premier League fixture at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.
Ingwe were held to a 1-1 draw by Nzoia Sugar in their last league assignment and they will thus strive to collect maximum points against a Sharks side, who also lost their last fixture 1-0 against table-toppers Kakamega Homeboyz at home.
Editors' Picks
- Afcon 2021: ‘Nigeria have players like Chukwueze’ – Super Eagles not scared of Salah, urges Musa
- No Salah, no Mane and didn't it show? Liverpool struggle without Afcon stars as 10-man Arsenal blunt Klopp's Reds
- No goals in 11 games: What's going on with Rashford at Man Utd?
- Salah a Liverpool legend and club owners will not be forgiven if he leaves - Carragher
|Game
|Kariobangi Sharks vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, January 15, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kariobangi Sharks Squad
|Goalkeepers
|John Otieno, Brandon Obiero, and Brian Olang'o.
|Defenders
|Kuol Chuol, Alphonce Omija, Boniface Onyango, Geoffrey Lemu, Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari, Toma Teka, Bonface Mwangemi, and Fredrick Alushula.
|Midfielders
|Douglas Mokaya, Erick Juma, Peter Oudu, Felix Oluoch, Shaphan Oyugi, Isaac Wasambo, and John Omondi.
|Forwards
|James Mazembe, Fortune Omoto, Julius Masaba, Vincent Likare, and Patrick Otieno.
Sharks will have all their key players available for the fixture and coach William Muluya has maintained a cautious approach.
“We don’t have any injury concerns and we are keen to return to winning ways against AFC Leopards,” Muluya told GOAL. “We know they are a tough team but we will do our best to get maximum points.”
In the absence of injured defender Samuel Olwande, Bonface Onyango will continue with the captaincy role, Reagan Odede will likely marshal the midfield assisted by Isaac Wasambo, while John Otieno will keep his position between the sticks ahead of Brandon Obiero.
Probable XI for Kariobangi Sharks: Otieno, Alushula, Onyango, Bonface Onyango, Omija, Masaba, Wasambo, Odede, Fortune Omoto, Oluoch, Patrick Otieno.
|Position
|AFC Leopards Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Levis Opiyo, Maxwell Muchesia.
|Defenders
|Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Joachim Oluoch, Kayci Odhiambo, Collins Shivachi, Giovanni Lukhumwa.
|Midfielders
|Dan Musamali, Peter Thiong'o, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Brian Wanyama, Eugene Mukangula, Owen Mboya, Dan Sunguti, Boniface Mukhekhe.
|Forwards
|Ojo Olaniyi, Kepha Aswani, Maxwell Otieno, Ayeko Prince.
After ending their winning streak against Nairobi City Stars, Ingwe failed to build on that momentum as they dropped points in the 1-1 draw against Nzoia.
Coach Patrick Aussems believes his team is headed in the right direction despite a poor start to the current campaign and is confident they will post a good result against Sharks.
“We played very well against Nzoia but the result we got is not what we expected,” Aussems told GOAL. “We are in a run of six matches without defeat and I know great things take time to be built.
“We are building a good team at AFC Leopards and everyone knows consistency needs experience, but we are ready for the Sharks game, and our target is to get maximum points.”
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Opiyo, Lewis, Munene, Odhiambo, Oluoch, Musamali, Wanyama, Nabwire, Olaniyi, Asaad, Ng'ang'a.
Match Preview
Ingwe have gone six matches without defeat, posting two wins and four draws.
After beating Posta Rangers 1-0, they secured a 1-1 draw against promoted side Vihiga Bullets, picked another 1-1 draw against FC Talanta, forced a 2-2 draw against Homeboyz, and recovered to beat City Stars 1-0 before their 1-1 draw against visiting Nzoia.
Meanwhile, Sharks have been blowing hot and cold this season, and in their last assignment, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Homeboyz.
Last season, it was AFC Leopards who won the first meeting 2-0 away but Sharks recovered to avenge by winning their second-round meeting 1-0.
Meanwhile, in the previous season, the first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before the second meeting was cancelled owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
AFC Leopards are currently placed 14th on the 18-team table with 14 points from 13 matches while Sharks are in position seven after garnering 21 points from 13 outings.