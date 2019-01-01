Kakamega Homeboyz defender Festus Okiring suspended for weekend action
Newly appointed Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti will miss one of the team's dependable player in his first match since he ditched Nzoia Sugar.
Homeboyz defender Festus Okering is the only player suspended for the Kenyan Premier League round of 15 matches.
Okiring, who has so far accumulated five yellow cards, will miss the weekend clash against Sofapaka.
This will be a big blow for Muyoti who needed all his players as he begins a new reign at Homeboyz, having succeeded Uganda Paul Nkata.
Homeboyz, who beat Tusker by a solitary goal last time out, is currently ninth on the log with 17 points, while Sofapaka four places up.