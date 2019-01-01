Kakamega Homeboyz defender Festus Okiring suspended for weekend action

Kakamega Homeboyz image has been tainted by the match fixing claims in recent past

Newly appointed Kakamega coach Nicholas Muyoti will miss one of the team's dependable player in his first match since he ditched .

Homeboyz defender Festus Okering is the only player suspended for the Kenyan round of 15 matches.

Okiring, who has so far accumulated five yellow cards, will miss the weekend clash against .

This will be a big blow for Muyoti who needed all his players as he begins a new reign at Homeboyz, having succeeded Paul Nkata.

Homeboyz, who beat by a solitary goal last time out, is currently ninth on the log with 17 points, while Sofapaka four places up.