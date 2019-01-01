Innocent Wafula vows never to return to Gor Mahia

Innocent Wafula has rubbished reports linking him with a longer stay with Gor Mahia.

Wafula has now stated that he will not be returning to K’Ogalo even as the club insist that they are engaging the talented defender to extend his stay after he ran out of contract last December.

“I have read that I am in negotiations with them (Gor Mahia), but I can confirm that no one has reached me to negotiate a new contract.”

The former Chemelil Sugar utility player, who joined Gor Mahia in 2015 has revealed that he will not be staying any further in the domestic league, adding that he’s currently considering the ‘many offers on his table’.

“I feel that time has come for me to explore new challenges outside the country and I hope I will sign a new deal from the many offers which I have received.

“I have already made my mind that I will not be playing in the Kenyan Premier League this year even if Gor Mahia renewed my contract or another club approached me,” Wafula was quoted by the Star Newspaper.

Wafula played a minor role last season with the second team after he failed to secure travel documents that technically locked him out of the squad that took part in both the Caf Confederation Cup and Champions League.