Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards FKF Premier League derby postponed

The Mashemeji derby has been postponed to allow K’Ogalo to prepare for their Caf Champions League tie next week

The Football Federation (FKF) has released the fixtures which will resume the Premier League in the New Year with the against AFC ' derby the only one affected.

According to the new list of fixtures obtained by Goal, the Mashemeji derby, which was due to be played on January 3 at Nyayo Stadium, has been postponed but no new date was given for the clash.

A source within the FKF has confirmed to Goal the reason to postpone the much-anticipated clash between the two local giants.

“We have been forced to call off the fixture to allow Gor Mahia prepare for their return leg clash of the Caf against CR Belouizdad on January 6,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

The Kenyan champions will face a tall order to qualify for the group stage of the competition as they suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat to the North African side in the first meeting played on December 26 at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium.

Goals from Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo were enough to put Belouizdad on course to qualify for the next stage.

Meanwhile, after taking a break on December 24 for Christmas and New Year holidays, the top-flight will resume on January 2, with six matches lined up across the country.

Kakamega , who unveiled Mozzabert as their new shirt sponsors on Tuesday - will start the round of fixtures with a home game against at Bukhungu Stadium, while unbeaten will come up against at Kasarani Stadium.

On January 3, Wazito FC will face Nairobi City Stars at Utalii grounds, tackle at Kasarani, entertain Bidco United at Mumias Complex Stadium while will take on at Mbaraki grounds.

On Tuesday, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula explained why his team had posted a rather poor start to the campaign.

“We suffered a bad start because eight of our players were diagnosed with Covid-19 and five of them were first-team players,” Shimanyula told Goal.

“We had struggles because we had to use our junior players.”