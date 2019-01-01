Gor Mahia v Sony Sugar match moved from Machakos

KPL made the announcement but did not give reasons for the late change of venue

The Kenyan Premier League match pitting hosts Gor Mahia against Sony Sugar has been moved to Nakuru.

The midweek clash was initially scheduled to take place at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, but host Gor Mahia will have to make a short trip to the industrial town of Nakuru to honor the fixture.

KPL made the announcement but did not give reasons for the late change of venue: “The venue of the Gor Mahia versus Sony Sugar has been changed from Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos to Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.”

The match will kick off 4:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Ephrem Guikan has wished Gor Mahia success after the Ivorian ditched the Kenyan champions for a stint in Zambia.

Guikan has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Buildcon FC, but the player, who had a frosty relationship in his last days at K’Ogalo dropped a message of good luck to the champions ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“I come to thank all the fans of the team and the leaders, especially the president (Ambrose Rachier)-a man with a big heart.

“A big thank you for the time spent with you. I was very happy to have worn the color from Gor Mahia. I have a good time with you, and thank you very much for your support and good luck for the future,” the Ivorian said.

Gor Mahia will host Zamalek at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday. But before that, they will have to face Sony Sugar in a mid-week clash on Wednesday.