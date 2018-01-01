Live Scores
Transfers

Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno a top target for St. Georges of Ethiopia

Last updated
Comments()
FKF.
A source privy to the transfer deal has confirmed to Goal that indeed the Ethiopian club is keen to sign the former Tusker star

St. Georges of Ethiopia are chasing for the signature of midfielder Humphrey Mieno.

A source privy to the transfer has confirmed to Goal that indeed the Ethiopian club is keen to sign Mieno as they bolster their squad. “It is true that the club are interested to sign Mieno. They are yet to make an official approach but Mieno is among the players they want to sign.”

St. Georges, under former AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall, is the home of Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi. The keeper signed a two year-deal to ditch Tusker mid-this year.

Editors' Picks

Gor Mahia have just returned from Nigeria where they succumbed to Lobi Stars of Nigeria to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Next article:
Tusker and AFC Leopards lead KPL clubs and fans to celebrate Christmas
Next article:
KPL postpones Gor Mahia v Posta Rangers match to January
Next article:
Top-two finish likely, championship less so – A look at the A-League's Christmas leaders
Next article:
Hulk reiterates Palmeiras desire but expects Shanghai SIPG stay
Next article:
'Atleti is the club where I want to be' - Thomas denies being unhappy
Close