Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz share spoils as AFC Leopards claw FC Talanta

Kakamega Homeboyz's bid to win their maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Samuel Onyango struck for the hosts while Michael Karamor replied for the Western-based side.

The league leaders had come into the match hoping to complete a double over K'Ogalo after winning the initial meeting at Bukhungu Stadium 2-1.

The first half was quiet with both teams struggling to get past the opposing defence, but it changed after the break.

In the 52nd minute, Benson Omala was slipped through and managed to pass the ball to the unmarked Onyango. The former Ulinzi Stars attacker did not hesitate to find the back of the net.

The lead lasted 20 minutes until Karamor received the ball just outside the danger zone and danced past two defenders before leaving the goalkeeper helpless with a well-placed effort.

Omala pushed the Homeboyz keeper to a fine save late into the match. On the other end, Karamor could have won the game for the visitors but he missed a sitter.

The draw leaves Homeboyz top of the table with 59 points, but their gap might be reduced to just one point if Tusker defeat Nzoia Sugar on Sunday. Gor Mahia are fifth with 48 points.

Omune shines for Leopards

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards defeated FC Talanta 3-2 in an entertaining clash staged at Nyayo Stadium.

The former champions scored their first goal after seven minutes when Shela Mandela fouled Victor Omune in the danger zone. The latter stepped to convert from the penalty spot.

AFC Leopards

In the 30th minute, Ingwe doubled their advantage when they won a free-kick and Brian Wanyama delivered the set-piece before Tedian Esilaba rose highest to head home.

In the 80th minute, a foul in the danger zone ended with Talanta getting a penalty. Brian Yakhama halved the deficit to set up a tense finale.

Moments later, the game was brought to level terms. The AFC defenders failed to clear the ball from their area and Kevintom Machika had no problem getting his name on the scoresheet.

However, a scramble in the other end gave Omune a chance to make up for several missed chances and he fired home to ensure Leopards won the game 3-2.

Elsewhere, Police FC defeated Bidco United by a solitary goal as KCB defeated Nairobi City Stars 3-2.

Posta Rangers and Sofapaka played to a 1-1 draw.