Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay admits Shafik Batambuze will be a big miss

The Ugandan left back will watch the vital match from the stands after he was yellow carded in the defeat to Hussein Dey last week

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they will miss the services of left back Shafik Batambuze.

The Ugandan defender will miss the Group D clash against the nine-time African champions after he was yellow carded in the 1-0 defeat against Hussein Dey in last week. Coach Oktay has now admitted that his experience at the back will be missed on Sunday.

“It is a very big blow to me and the team,” Oktay told Goal in an interview from .

“Batambuze is one of my best players in Gor Mahia squad and his absence will definitely affect our game. It is unfortunate that his suspension has come at a time he was picking up very well. He was improving in every match and to miss him in such a crucial match will be a blow.”

Article continues below

Oktay also confirmed that youngster Geoffrey Ochieng will start in the place of Batambuze. “He is a young player, does not have experience like Batambuze, but we don’t have any options. Geoffrey will start and I know he will do a good job. I have talked to him and encouraged him so he will deliver a good game.”

On Dennis Oliech, Oktay said, “Dennis looks good again. He does not feel any pain when training and that is positive. I will see whether to give him some minutes against .”

Gor Mahia and Zamalek are separated by just a point in Group D and defeat for either side will be a disaster considering the fact that table toppers Hussein Dey might book a place in the quarters if they beat Petro Atletico of Angola.