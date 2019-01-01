Gor Mahia did not play the way I wanted against KCB – Polack

The K’Ogalo coach is unhappy with how his side played, especially in the second half of their league match against the Bankers

coach Steven Polack has insisted his side was not good enough despite beating 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions scored their goals through new signing Francis Afriyie, who opened his account for the team before Lawrence Juma's screamer doubled the advantage. The Bankers scored their consolation courtesy of Enock Agwanda.

The British coach says he was not impressed with the team’s display and has challenged his charges to improve ahead of their next league match.

“It feels good to get six points from our opening two games, it is a good achievement for the lads,” Polack told reporters in Machakos.

“I said before the game against [KCB] was going to be a hard game and indeed it was a tough game but we didn’t play a good game like I wanted us to play but at the end of the day we managed to win 2-1 and pick the points.”

Asked on his next game set for Sunday, Polack said: “We have to improve the performance for the next game. I was not happy with the display especially in the second half where we switched off.

“If we are to retain the title, we must play like champions and my players did not show me such a display against KCB. We played well in the first 35 minutes or so but were very poor in the second half.

“I will sit down with the players and review the performance and then see where we can make improvements before our next match but so far so good for my side as we remain unbeaten from two matches.”

Gor Mahia will next face away.