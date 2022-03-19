Gor Mahia defeat Wazito to go fourth on FKF Premier League table

Gor Mahia have returned to the top four of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wazito at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Prior to Saturday's meeting, the teams had met five times, with K'Ogalo securing four wins while the remaining game ended in a draw. The latest meeting between the sides had ended goalless.

This was the first time the sides were meeting in the Kenyan top tier. While Wazito have been struggling to get off the relegation zone, the former champions are battling to win the league.

The hosts needed a George Odhiambo strike after 43 minutes to seal the win. It was their 10th victory this season after 23 matches. The Nairobi charges have shared spoils on eight occasions with five games ending in defeat.

For Wazito, they have now lost 13 games, drawn five and won as many. They are now 16th on the table with 20 points.

After the win, Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier could not hide his joy.

"It has been a difficult match, Wazito have really pushed us," the tactician said after the match, "but I am happy with the way the boys have played and contained them, and ensured they did not get a goal even when we were under pressure.

"These are three important points for us."

Wazito interim coach Fred Ambani was not happy with the way his charges wasted chances.

"We matched Gor Mahia on many occasions but that lapse in the first half cost us," the former striker said. "Even when we did have chances to equalise, we did not use them because we lacked composure.

"The remaining matches are really important for us, we have to strive and get a positive outcome to get out of the current situation."

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno, Dennis Ng'ang'a, David Ochieng', Geoffrey Ochieng', Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Sydney Ochieng', George Odhiambo, Austin Odhiambo, Benson Omalla

Wazito XI: Bixente Otieno, Rooney Onyango, Maurice Ojwang, John Kuol, Dennis Sikhayi, Fidel Origa, Eli Asieche, Amos Asembeka, Michael Owino, Eric Otieno