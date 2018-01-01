Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: Lobi Stars survived a thorough beating

A draw in the return leg, away in Nigeria, will be enough to push the Kenyan champions into the group stages of the competition

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that his side should have won by a bigger margin against Lobi Stars.

A brace from Samuel Onyango and a strike from Jacques Tuyisenge inspired Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to a 3-1 win over the Nigerian outfit in the first round of the Caf Champions League played at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the win that gives them the advantage going into the return leg set for Nigeria, the Turkish coach, who has now won two straight matches since being confirmed to replace Dylan Kerr, was not very happy with the margin.

“We deserved more from this game, especially in the first half. We created numerous chances that my players should have finished off. It’s a good result because we won but not happy because we had chances and I think we would have won by a bigger margin.

"We tried to lock the midfield in the second half too and ended having a better second half,” Oktay told Goal.com in an interview.

“We must now prepare well for the return leg because they are a good side that can hit us back at their backyard. They have a very good fighting spirit and now that they will be playing in front of their fans, they will definitely be dangerous to handle. We must get ready and also strive to even win away.”

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make history as the first Kenyan club to advance to the group stages of the Caf Champions League. Last season, they failed to make past the first round after losing to Esperance of Tunisia to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.

A draw of any kind in the return leg, away in Nigeria, will be enough to push the Kenyan champions into the money brackets.