Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards endorse return of KPL to manage Premier League

Top clubs in FKF Premier League, led by Gor Mahia, Tusker, and AFC Leopards have unanimously endorsed Kenyan Premier League Limited to run the affairs of the top-flight in the country.

The Limited company ceased to run the top tier on September 24, 2020, when FKF elected new officials and Nick Mwendwa returned as the president for his second term.

However, on assuming office Mwendwa refused to renew the contract with KPL, which was running down, and as such took away the running of the league back to FKF.

With Mwendwa’s federation now-disbanded by the government and a caretaker committee led by retired justice Aaron Ringera tasked to manage the same for the next six months, 15 clubs have called on the Ringera-led team to reinstate KPL without conditions.

A club chairman has confirmed to GOAL they have already forwarded the proposal to the caretaker committee and they hope their request will be granted.

GOAL have also exclusively obtained a letter signed by the 15 clubs with resolutions passed during their recent meeting and the KPL issue took centre stage.

“On the Kenyan Premier League, the chairmen confirmed that it is still legally in place and can only be dissolved by a resolution of its shareholders who are the 18 KPL clubs,” read part of the statement in possession of GOAL.

'Mandate KPL to run the top-tier'

“The members asked the KPL CEO Jack Oguda to complete the automatic transfer of the shares from relegated clubs to the promoted clubs as quickly as possible to ensure all clubs in the top-tier league are legally represented in the umbrella body.”

The statement continued: “The chairmen were unanimous on the government of Kenya FKF caretaker committee to continue running the league but mandate KPL to help source for sponsorship to supplement on what the committee will be advancing to the club.”

Apart from the KPL issues, the clubs also questioned the committee to reveal what the teams are playing for this season.

'What are teams playing for?'

“Lastly, the chairmen also wanted to know what the clubs are playing for in this year’s league,” the statement continued. “What will the winner, runners-up, and third-placed team get, or clubs are just playing for formality in case we don’t get a title sponsor from our umbrella body KPL?”

The meeting held in Nairobi was chaired by AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda and attended by John Tonui (Posta Rangers), Chris Mmbwanga (Kenya Police), Cleophas Shimanyula (Kakamega Homeboyz), Bob Munro (Mathare United), Geoffrey Misango (Bidco United), Collins Juma (Vihiga Bullets) and Edwin Muta (Ulinzi Stars).

Others are Jecton Obure (Rapporteur), Dennis Gicheru (Wazito FC), Patrick Korir (Nairobi City Stars), Azu Ogola (KCB), Evans Kadenge (Nzoia Sugar), Daniel Aduda (Tusker), Raymond Oruo (Gor Mahia), and Oguda (KPL CEO).

Sofapaka, Bandari, and Kariobangi Sharks did not attend the meeting by they sent apologies.