Gor Mahia 0-0 Bandari: K’Ogalo drop vital points yet again

The reigning champions missed on the chance to close in with the leading pack after a frustrating draw at Utalii grounds

Gor Mahia’s poor run of results stretched to two matches after they settled to a 0-0 draw against Bandari in an FKF Premier League match on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo went into the match after losing 2-1 against Western Stima but they never looked like a side keen to return to winning ways as they gave away the ball easily on two occasions in the opening minutes.

The visiting side almost took the lead in the 8th minute when Darius Msagha combined well with Benjamin Mosha, and after the latter managed to evade the K’Ogalo defence, he opted to shot from a distance but keeper Gad Mathew was alert to save the situation.

Gor then created a chance of their own in the 23rd minute, midfielder Kenneth Muguna weaving past the Dockers’ rearguard before setting up Karim Nikiema, but his right-footed effort went inches with goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana out of his line.

In the 32nd minute, defender Geoffrey Ochieng delivered a cross from the left-wing and a header from Miheso hit the woodwork and from the rebound, Nikiema shot wide, instead of placing it to the back of the net.

After resumption, Gor continued to raid Bandari but keeper Ndikumana was alert to deny Nikiema on two occasions and also punch to a fruitless corner a left-footed effort from Ochieng, who had overlapped from the wing.

Bandari also never gave up and were looking to avenge the first round 3-1 defeat against the reigning champions, and Msagha should blame himself for another missed chance, failing to beat keeper Mathews in a one-on-one situation in the 57th minute.

The draw now means Gor will not be able to be at the top of the table by the end of June 30 and thus will not represent the country in the Caf Champions League for next season.

K'Ogalo have represented the country in the Champions League for the last three seasons but they still have a chance to earn a ticket to continental football as they are in the final of the FKF Shield Cup and will face rivals AFC Leopards at the same venue on Sunday.

Apart from the winner of the domestic cup earning the ticket to the Confederation Cup, the team will also carry home a cool Ksh2million from the title sponsors.

Gor Mahia: Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno, Frank Odhiambo, Harun Shakava, Charles Saramu, Geoffrey Ochieng, Ernest Wendo, John Macharia, Kennedy Muguna, Karim Nikiema, Clifton Miheso.

Subs: Caleb Otieno, Fred Nkata, John Ochieng, Victor Ochieng, Joachim Ochieng, Sydney Wahongo, Nicholas Omondi, and Samuel Onyango.

Bandari: Justin Ndikumana, Atariza Meja, Benard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Siraj Siraji, William Wadri, Dennis Magige, Keegan Zakayo, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha, and Umaru Kasumba.

Subs: Wanyika, Chacha, Brian, Guya, Namasaka, Agade, Lugogo, and Mwita.