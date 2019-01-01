Frank Ouna not happy with KCB's draw against Ulinzi Stars

The Bankers had to fight until the 90th minute to find an equaliser against the 2010 KPL champions

head coach Frank Ouna said his team deserved to win their Kenyan Premier League ( ) encounter against , which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Chrispinus Onyango scored KCB's two goals while Enosh Ochieng and Churchill Muloma were Ulinzi Stars' scorers during the end-to-end match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Sunday.

"We were the better team in the first half and had we made use of the chances in the early moments we would have killed the game before the second half began," Ouna told Goal.

"We scored the first goal and lost ground to Ulinzi Stars mostly in the second round and I will not take the draw as hard-fought one because we should have won the match given our chances that went to waste."

The former Wazito coach, however, praised the Bankers for what he said was a tremendous improvement in character.

"The fact that we picked up a point from a last-minute equaliser shows how we have grown in leaps and bounds, the strong character is there now that we can score a goal and defend to the last minute, that we can fight from a goal down and equalise," Ouna added.

Prior to Wednesday's final KPL match of the season, KCB are eighth on the table and should they win their last match against Zoo FC, they are assured of finishing in the top half.

"We are now among the top 10 teams and take into account that we are a newly promoted team, that is for sure a big plus for us. In the following season, we can aim to finish among the top three teams," concluded the tactician.

KCB and Zoo drew the reverse fixture 2-2.