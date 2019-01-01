Francis Kahata not bothered by Kenyan struggles in Tanzania

Simba are seen as Kahata's probable destination but the midfielder said he would decide on his next career move after the June-July Afcon tournament

attacking midfielder Francis Kahata is confident he can settle in , should he join Simba SC.

Kahata, who is with the national team in for the (Afcon) is out of contract with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The Harambee Stars player has responded to the opinion that his countrymen struggle to settle down in Tanzania.

“I am not bothered by the fact that some Kenyan players have struggled to fit in the Tanzanian league. I have matured and am ready for such a challenge if it comes up,” Kahata told reporters in .

"I don’t want to imagine what became of other Kenyan players as that would distract me. Every player is different in their own way."

Jockins Atudo, Humphrey Mieno and Allan Wanga joined Azam FC while Paul Kiongera and Moses Odhiambo were at Simba SC but failed to live up to expectations.

Should the former Thika United midfielder make the Simba move, it would be his third club outside of after playing for the University of Pretoria on loan in 2010 and KF Tirana of Albania from 2014 to 2015.