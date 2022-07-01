FKF Premier League kick-off date revealed, Shabana plea for settlement of Ksh6m pledge

As usual, the top tier will start first before the women’s and the lower leagues begin later

The Football Kenya Federation transition committee has revealed the kick-off date for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The upcoming FKF Premier League campaign will begin on August 27, while the Women's Premier League, the National Super League, and the FKF Division One leagues have been scheduled to start a week later.

"It is all systems go and we have put in place a team which is working on the new fixtures which will be released by mid-next month," Amos Otieno, the secretary of the committee, said as per Nation Sport.

Tusker are the defending champions after edging Kakamega Homeboyz on goal difference in the 2021/22 season - The Brewers were on a +23 goal difference when they retained the title, while Homeboyz were on +19 during the tightly contested campaign.

After securing a sponsor, AFC Leopards are expected to begin the campaign in a motivated mood while Gor Mahia are closing in on securing a sponsor, GOAL understands.

Otieno also revealed they are hopeful of getting a sponsor for the Premier League, which will be run by an independent body.

"FKF is an independent body and we are sure of getting a sponsor before the new season kicks off. The talks are going on and are at an advanced stage," Otieno added.

"As a committee, we are also working to see to it that Kenya’s suspension [by Fifa] is lifted. We are now the decision-making organ of the federation and I believe Fifa will act so that Kenya can be back in international football."

Meanwhile, the National Super League side Shabana FC have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to honour their Ksh6 million pledge.

The President and Odinga had promised the Kisii-based side Ksh5 million and Ksh1 million, respectively.

"We have been begging and we will continue knocking on the doors of our beloved President and the former Prime Minister to honour their pledges made to the team during the Mashujaa Day celebrations," the club’s secretary-general Elizaphan Kerama said as quoted by Nation Sport.

"We are happy that the President gave us a bus. I could also remind him about the money he promised us. I believe, with this immense support this is the last season we are playing the second-tier games."

Kisii County Football Kenya Federation chairman Jezreel Mbegera echoed Kerama’s sentiments.

"Time has come for Shabana to seal promotion and pave the way for other teams. If the President honours his pledge, it will mean that the club has national support," Mbegera said.