Fifa warns Kenya of ban after Sports CS Amina appointed caretaker committee to run FKF

World governing body Fifa has threatened to ban Kenya from all football activities after Sports CS Amina Mohamed appointed a caretaker committee led by Justice Aaron Ringera to run the Football Kenya Federation.

On Tuesday, the government through Amina constituted a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the federation for a period of six months before elections are held to elect new members to replace the current office led by Nick Mwendwa.

Retired judge Ringera was appointed as the chairperson of the committee with other members Joseph Masiga, John 'Bobby' Ogolla, Fatma Adan, Philip Musyimi, Anthony Isayi, Elisha Kiplagat, Hassan Haji, Fredrick Tureisa, Mwangi Muthee, Neddy Atieno, Ali Amour, Titus Kasuve, Moses Oyugi, and Richard Omwela.

However, Fifa has dismissed the move and promised dire consequences, including a ban from all football activities if the decision by Amina is not reversed.

'Decision by government could lead to ban'

In a letter signed by chief member associations officer Kenny Jean-Marie, sent to FKF CEO Barry Otieno and obtained by GOAL, Fifa said: “In case we consider the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary to appoint an FKF Caretaker Committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee is undoubtedly contrary to the above principles.

“Should this be considered as undue government interference in the international affairs of the FKF, it could lead to a ban imposed on the FKF by the competent Fifa body.

“In such a case, all of Kenyan football would suffer the consequences, and not just the individuals directly involved in the undue interference, in actuality, it is up to Fifa alone, on the basis of serious and well-founded information as well as under exceptional circumstances, to order the dismissal of executive bodies of member associations followed by the appointment of a normalization committee.

“Therefore, we kindly ask you to inform the Cabinet Secretary that in the event her decision to appoint an FKF Caretaker Committee and the correlated secretariat was to upheld, we would have no other choice than to submit the present matter to the Bureau of Fifa Council for consideration and decision.”

However, the letter from Fifa has not ruled out bringing the parties - FKF, Sports CS, and stakeholders - to a round table meeting to discuss the matter and decide the way forward.

“Finally, and as referred to in the Cabinet Secretary’s letter of October 18, 2021, we would like to emphasise our willingness to hold a meeting with the FKF and the Ministry of Sports as soon as possible so as to address any concerns both sides may have and, altogether, to decide on a way forward for Kenyan football.”

Immediately after the committee was put in place on Thursday, the FKF through Mwendwa rejected the decision by stating: “The Football Kenya Federation is taken aback by the directive of the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed to appoint a caretaker committee to run the federation and football in Kenya.

'We will carry on with our operations'

“As stated severally, including before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, this drastic and illegal action was expected.

“From the beginning, FKF has made it clear that the inspection process ordered by the CS was conceived in bad faith and carried out to achieve a pre-determined outcome. FKF has informed Fifa of this development, and we await their guidance.

“In the meantime, FKF rejects the committee, and we will carry on with our operations as usual. This means all football activities in the country continue as scheduled and FKF remains in charge.”