Farouk Shikhalo retains glove as Bandari name team to face Tusker

Bandari made just one change from the team that beat AFC Leopards as Wycliffe Ochomo drops to the bench

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala has named a strong team set to tackle Tusker at the Ruaraka Ground on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo has maintained his place between the sticks as captain Felly Mulumba marshaling the defense.

Ugandan William Wadri will lead the hunt for goals while Moses Mudavadi, Wycliffe Ochomo and Darius Msagha start from the bench.

Starting XI: Faruk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Ken Odhiambo, Fred Nkata, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Michael Luvutsi, Hassan Abdalla, Mohamed Siraj, Yema Mwana, William Wadri.

Subs: Mustafa Oduor, Moses Mudavadi, Brian Otieno, Dan Guya, Wyfcliffe Ochomo, Benjamin Mosha, Darius Msagha.