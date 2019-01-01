Live Scores
EXCLUSIVE: Saint George seal the signing of Humphrey Mieno from Gor Mahia

The ex-Sofapaka and Tusker star has agreed a two-year deal and is set to link up with his compatriot Patrick Matasi in Addis Ababa

Gor Mahia midfielder Humphrey Mieno has completed his move to top Ethiopian club Saint George, Goal can exclusively confirm.

The former Sofapaka and Tusker star has sealed a two-year deal after senior Gor Mahia officials and their counterparts from Saint George agreed on a deal late on Monday after a month of speculations.

Separately, Mieno also agreed on personal terms with the club whose officials flew to Nairobi to complete the transfer. A source privy to the move confirmed to Goal.com, “It is true that the transfer is now sealed after both parties reached a deal and Mieno will join St. George on a two-year contract.”

Mieno is now set to link up with another Kenyan – former Tusker and Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi – in the club and will also re-unite with head coach Stewart Hall, who coached him twice – in Sofapaka and Azam of Tanzania.

