Euro 2020 final: When it is, venue, TV channel, streaming & how many fans can attend

Euro 2020 has entered the knockout stage, with some of the continent's biggest names still in the mix in the race to get their hands on the trophy.

Defending champions Portugal emerged from the so-called 'Group of Death', as did reigning world champions France and three-time European champions Germany.

There are sure to be plenty of ups and downs in the three rounds before the final, but when will the ultimate decider take place? Goal brings you all the details, including how to watch on TV.

When is the Euro 2020 final?

The Euro 2020 final will be played on Sunday July 11, 2021. Kick-off time has been set at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

How to watch Euro 2020 final on TV & stream live online

UK TV channel UK streaming BBC One / ITV BBC iPlayer / ITV Player

In the United Kingdom (UK), BBC One and ITV will both broadcast the Euro 2020 final live on TV. The game will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer and the ITV Player.

U.S. TV channel U.S. streaming ESPN / TUDN / Univision ESPN+ / Univision NOW

The game will be broadcast live in the United States (U.S.) on ESPN, TUDN and Univision, with ESPN+ and Univision NOW streaming.

Which teams are in the Euro 2020 final?

The two teams competing in the Euro 2020 final will be confirmed on July 7, when the second of the two semi-finals is complete.

Among the tournament favourites are France, Belgium and England, with Italy also impressing. However, the teams must first navigate through a number of rounds in order to advance to the final.

Where is the Euro 2020 final being played?

Wembley Stadium in London is the venue of the final. The home ground of the England national team, it has a capacity of 90,000.

Interestingly, Wembley will also host both semi-final games, meaning whoever contests the tournament decider will have familiarised themselves with the stadium.

Wembley - in its original form - has played host to the European Championship final before, at Euro 96, when Germany defeated Czech Republic 2-1 thanks to a Golden Goal by Oliver Bierhoff.

How many fans can attend the Euro 2020 final?

Over 60,000 supporters will be permitted to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on July 11.

Around three weeks beforehand, on June 22, the UK government gave the green light for the mammoth stadium to operate at 75 per cent capacity for the event.

It also confirmed that Wembley could operate with over 60,000 fans for the two semi-finals, which are scheduled to be played on July 6 and July 7.

The UK government has confirmed that 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend the #EURO2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley 🏟 pic.twitter.com/e5hnznmA8F — Goal (@goal) June 22, 2021

Fans wishing to attend the games will need to meet a number of criteria, such as producing a negative Covid-19 test or proof of full vaccination, 14 days in advance of attendance.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the announcement, saying: "It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of the Euro 2020 at Wembley.

"The last 18 months have taught us – both on and off the pitch – how integral fans are to the fabric of the game.

"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road."

