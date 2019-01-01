Dennis Oliech calls off a four-day 'strike' to resume training with Gor Mahia

The former Harambee Stars captain was dropped from K’Ogalo squad and thus missed the crucial Caf tie against Hussein Dey

Dennis Oliech has resumed training with , four days after he walked out.

Goal can report that the former Harambee Stars captain was among the players, who trained at the Camp Toyoyo ahead of the team’s mid-week league match against on Wednesday.

K’Ogalo team manager Jolawi Abondo confirmed to Goal, “Yes Dennis is back. He is training with us and could feature against Tusker tomorrow (Wednesday).”

On Monday, Goal reported that coach Hassan Oktay had reached out to the player to return to training as they try and sought out the stand-off with the club over pay. “I spoke to him (Dennis Oliech) and he is very positive. He has promised me that he will be available for training tomorrow (Tuesday). Dennis is a big name for , he is a big brand for the country and I need him back.

“I have also promised to help sort out the problems he is currently facing with the club. Those are small issues; that we can sort them because I don’t want him to stay away from the team,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

Oliech, who missed the Caf Confederation Cup match against Hussein Dey of , is now in contention to face Tusker in a league match.