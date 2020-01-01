Coronavirus: Pandemic disrupted my season at Wazito FC - Isuza

The midfielder made the move in January when Ingwe were facing tough financial challenges

Whyvonne Isuza has explained how the coronavirus affected his move from AFC to Wazito FC.

Isuza was among the players that left Leopards for greener pastures at Wazito in January and says the outbreak of the coronavirus did not allow him to settle quickly at his new club.

“The season was cut short when I had just made a move from AFC Leopards. That is the moment I was trying to gel with the team and I was trying as much as possible to understand my teammates,” Isuza told Wazito’s Online TV.

“There was a little disruption but since we are going to start anew as a team I feel it is going to be good for me.

“I feel I am in good fitness and I am in proper shape too.”

The attacking midfielder also asked the fans to keep supporting the team even when there is no action.

“Let the fans continue supporting the team even on social media. Let them keep following the team as we hope soon we will get back to play,” he added.

As he trains a lot given the active ban on social gatherings, Isuza explained how his typical week looks like.

“I have a special routine which on Monday means I go for a longer run that will take me 40 minutes or one hour,” he continued.

“On Tuesday and Wednesday, I do gym then take a rest on Thursday and work again on Friday, Saturday.

“Visiting the gym is very important because it helps maintain body mass.”

The Harambee Star also revealed the difference between individual and joint training.

“It is tough training alone because there is no motivation as is the case when we train together. When training alone, there is no one who supervises you and it means one has to push himself harder,” he concluded.

“One needs a lot of discipline and self-motivation when working alone. It is tough but you can have fun while working on the weakest parts of your game.

“There are those days when you feel a little bit lazy and getting out of bed is a challenge. There is always that whisper which tells you ‘there are no consequences if you fail to exercise’ but for me, such days matter a lot and I believe they can make a lot of difference.

“Training a lot requires more discipline than motivation.

“Working alone is a good thing because as a person you get to understand your body better and this is something I have learned this time around.”

Apart from training, Isuza has got other hobbies he attends to when free.

“During my free time, I do watch movies and series and also I get time to read. I have books that I ensure I read. If I am not reading or watching movies, I do spend time with my family,” he concluded.