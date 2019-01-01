Coach Hassan Oktay: Gor Mahia are psyched up to face rivals Tusker

The Kenyan champions are keen to seal a double over the Brewers when the two sides clash in a KPL match on Saturday

coach Hassan Oktay insists that they are ready to face off against on Saturday.

The two Kenyan giants will battle in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Machakos Stadium, with K’Ogalo aiming to get a win and consolidate their position at the top of the 18-team table.

“We are ready to face them [Tusker]. It is a game like any other in the league and we are not scared nor worried. We beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture and we are looking to seal a double on Saturday,” Oktay told Goal.

“Tusker are not an easy side, they have a good coach in Matano (Robert) and have also had a good rise with wins in recent matches. They are a team on the high at the moment but we are prepared to face them. What we want is maximum points, as our main aim is to retain the title.”

Oktay is also happy that three defenders - Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze and Charles Momanyi - have recovered from injuries and will be in contention to face the Brewers.

“Definitely that was the best news for my team because it is always good to have all your players available, especially when coming up against a team like Tusker. They have all recovered from injuries and I will be able to use them," Oktay continued.

“All of them are looking sharp and ready to start in a league match, the entire team is also psyched up, they are very confident and happy to win the match. I like this mood I am seeing in my players especially we have a huge game coming up.”

Gor Mahia ‘rested’ on Thursday after Mount United failed to show up for their league match, and in the process handed the Kenyan champions three points and two goals.

Oktay, though, admitted that he would have preffered to play the match instead of being handed the victory.

“As I said before, I don’t like free things, I hate celebrating for free points. I wish we had played the match and beat them clean," Oktay added.

"But it was not our mistake, they refused to travel to Machakos and we were awarded the points, those are KPL rules and not Gor Mahia rules.”

K’Ogalo are currently leading the KPL table with 52 points, four more than second-placed , who will face on Sunday.