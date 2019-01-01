Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019: I am done with Gor Mahia - Shakava

Shakava has finally made his future plans clear with Gor Mahia as he admits his time with the 18-times KPL winners has come to an end

captain Harun Shakava has revealed he has played his last match for the club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal after the club were dumped out of the Cecafa Kagame Cup in Kigali, Rwanda, Shakava said he will not renew his contract.

"I am done with Gor Mahia. I have to get a new challenge now. I have enjoyed good memories with the club and would like to wish them well," Shakava told Goal.

"I want to thank the club fans for the support they accorded the team during my time as the captain. It is now time for the young generation to take over the club and I am confident the team will cope very well with the loss of some key players."

On losing to Green Eagles 2-1 to exit the Cecafa Cup at the quarter-final stage, Shakava said, "We did our best, we controlled the game well but Eagles got two chances and scored.

"It was a good pre-season for the team and I hope it will help them to have a good season especially to defend the title."

The exit of Shakava means Gor Mahia have now lost three top players in Francis Kahata who signed for Simba SC of and striker Jacques Tuyisenge who ditched the side to join Petro Atletico of Angola in the ongoing transfer window.

Shakava joined Gor Mahia from Kakamega in 2014 and made history as a player to have won five league titles with Green Army.