Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia without Afriyie and Yikpe against Aigle Noir

The Kenyan champions have suffered a blow as they prepare to depart for Bujumbura for their first leg battle on Sunday

will miss the services of their two foreign strikers when they play Aigle Noir of Burundi in the Caf on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions have signed Ghanaian Francis Afriyie from Mexican side Murcielagos as well as Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamia from SC Gagnoa.

However, this weekend's game came early for them as assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo explains.

“We will not have the services of the two [Afriyie and Yikpe], the problem is their International Transfer Certificate (ITC), it has not yet arrived, so we cannot include them in the team,” Odhiambo told Goal an exclusive interview on Thursday.

“It is a blow at some point to us, but we have players who can effectively fill their places. I have also been informed that Maurice Ojwang' will not be part of the team, the reason is not yet clear, but we will work with the available players.”

Goal understands Tobias Ocholla and Dickson Ambundo are the only new players included in the traveling squad for the first leg battle in Bujumbura.

K’Ogalo are aiming to make it to the group stages of Africa's elite competition this season.