Broke Gor Mahia's '2-Million Dollar Harambee' initiative to raise funds

The club is struggling to meet the expenses and have now turned to supporters for help

Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions Gor Mahia have initiated a campaign dubbed '2-Million Dollar Harambee' to help the club raise funds for their smooth running.

K'Ogalo have been struggling off the pitch with players going for months without pay. It is for this reason top management has come up with a way to try and raise money from members and all supporters at large.

"With regard to the current financial challenges the club is facing and which have been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, and further in view of the financial constraints experienced by the club in the past, with the executive committee having studied various financial models adopted by some successful football clubs around the globe, have resolved to adopt a hybrid of some of these benchmarks and to roll out a fundraising scheme that should ensure the financial sustainability of the club in the future," read a statement from the club, signed by chairman Ambrose Rachier obtained by Goal.

"The main source of the funds shall primarily be the club members, supporters, and any other well-wishers.

"The mode of collection shall be by remittance to a newly designated... pay bill number whose signatories will be the nominees of the club members and who shall be accountable.

"Members, supporters and well-wishers are encouraged to make regular monthly contributions of such sums as they will see fit.

"In due course, the club shall establish and launch a vehicle into which members shall be invited to invest, have a stake in and get returns from consideration will be given to a partnership with a joint venture."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, K'Ogalo suffered a huge blow in their quest to retain the FKF Premier League title after losing 2-1 against Western Stima in a match at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

K’Ogalo went into the fixture seeking to bounce back to winning ways and put pressure on table-toppers Tusker and KCB, but it was not the case as the Powermen scored through Rodgers Ouma, in the fourth minute, and Michael Karamor in the 60th minute to take home maximum points.

Although Gor tried a late comeback after defender Geoffrey Ochieng scored in the 82nd minute, Stima held on to earn revenge against a side that had beaten them 3-1 in the first round meeting.