Babu explains why it was easy for him to take up Wazito FC job

The former Sony Sugar coach reveals his readiness to take up the new challenge at the ambitious club in the top-flight

Former coach Salim Babu has revealed why he was quick to take up the assistant coaching role at Wazito FC.

Babu, who has also handled in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), was named the assistant to Fred Ambani, who was elevated to the head coach role following the exit of Stewart Hall two months ago.

Babu has now revealed how his friendship with coach Ambani made him quickly take up the hot seat at the club, which only last season fired numerous members of their technical bench.

“Fred [Ambani] has been my friend for many years, we played together and even as coaches we have been exchanging notes frequently, when he asked me to join him it was an easy decision to make,” Babu told the club’s official website.

“I believe together we will move this team forward.

“Joining Wazito is a great opportunity because I am joining a team with big ambitions and I want to be successful here. My role is that of an assistant coach and my duty is to help the head coach, that is what I will stick to.”

Wazito, who were promoted to the KPL in the 2019-20 campaign, fired several coaches among them Ambani, who was sent packing alongside then technical director Stanley Okumbi, before Ambani was reinstated, and also fired former Melis Medo, who was in charge for only two months.

Despite the turnover of coaches at the club, Ambani, who guided the team to promotion, has also remained confident he is the right person to take the team to the promised land.

“I want to thank the club management for believing in me once again,” Ambani told the club website.

“Wazito is a team that is so dear to me and I am looking forward to getting started. My target is to work with everyone at the club to ensure that the team is successful.

“Stewart Hall is the best coach I have ever worked under or with, he took me in well and our working relationship was a very good one, you do not come across such coaches every day. I want to thank him for everything he taught me and I wish him the very best wherever he goes because he is a good coach and he will land another job soon.”

Wazito will be keen to wrestle the league title from when the new campaign gets underway in October.