Aussems: Yanga SC approach AFC Leopards for coach after Kaze exit

The Jangwani giants are in the market for a new coach after they parted ways with the entire technical bench on Sunday

Yanga SC have approached FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards seeking the services of their head coach Patrick Aussems.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Jangwani-based giants, who fired the entire technical bench led by Cedric Kaze on Sunday, have already contacted Ingwe for the services of the former Simba SC coach but the response was not positive.

A source privy to the development has confirmed to Goal indeed, Yanga are ready to buy out the six-month contract of the Belgian tactician, but AFC Leopards are not ready to take the offer on the table.

“Yanga reached out to AFC Leopards on Monday and they want to hire Patrick [Aussems] to take over the mantle at the club,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“The club came with an offer of buying out his contract which he signed a few months ago and they are ready to give AFC Leopards everything contained in the deal before they take the coach.

“AFC Leopards have refused to listen to Yanga, they have told them they are not ready to let go of their coach, but Yanga have gone back and promised to return again, maybe with an improved offer for both sides.”

A top AFC Leopards official, who did not want to be named, has told Goal the Tanzanian giants had already approached them to sign Aussems.

“It is true Yanga have called us asking for the services of Aussems, but we have told them we don’t want to negotiate anything, the coach belongs to us, he has a six-month contract with us and must see it out.”

Article continues below

Yanga fired Burundian coach Kaze after the team battled to a 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania on Sunday, and the result came just three days after they had suffered their first defeat of the season to Coastal Union 2-1.

Goal understands, Yanga have already settled for former Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime to work as the deputy of Aussems, should AFC Leopards agree to release the coach.

Aussems has enjoyed a good run of results since he joined the Den, and after losing his first game in charge against Bandari 2-1, the Belgian has gone ahead to win three consecutive matches – 1-0 against Ulinzi Stars, 2-1 against Kakamega Homeboyz and 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars.