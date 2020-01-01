Ambani 'vindicated over AFC Leopards-Trucha underground deal’

The retired star claims the Czech Republic citizen came for holiday and left after pocketing a huge fee in his short stay with Ingwe

Former AFC forward Boniface Ambani has claimed he has been vindicated after head coach Tomas Trucha resigned.

Ambani claims the suspicion he had around the former Township Rollers coach arrival at the Den has been proved right after a short while. Trucha, who oversaw just one Football Federation Premier League game which Ingwe won 2-1 over , left his position with claims of threats on his life from unidentified club members.

“My gods always vindicate me,” Ambani said on a Facebook post.

More teams

“The coach was on a mission and there is a lot behind all his hasty move. As I always say, don't fight naked truth.”

Ambani used his criticism of the Nairobi Governor Mike ‘Sonko’ Mbuvi to state he has always been on a mission to find the truth over matters he believes in. He has also alleged Trucha’s signing was an underground deal but did not mention people he suspects to have been part of it.

“Sonko [Nairobi’s impeached governor] once mocked me but I was right and I can see that he has been beaten hands off at the City Hall,” he added.

“Here he [Trucha] has pocketed enough and left the club naked and these are known as underground deals. He had a wonderful holiday, sampled the country for a month or so and left

“Never fight the truth.”

Another former AFC Leopards star Francis Xavier replied to Ambani’s post by stating those in leadership must be ready to face the challenges that come with their positions and never rely on hearsay.

“Leadership is no cup of tea. You don't rely on rumours and hearsay to run an institution and attack people,” Xavier replied. “Shame will catch up with you and your personality will be put on a blade.”

In a separate post, Ambani said the club chairman Dan Shikanda must not attempt to link him with any threat directed towards the immediate former coach.

“Kindly keep your hands off my name and get the name Ambani out of your mouth. And for your information, I have all along been quiet and I only point issues affecting football and I won’t stop,” he posted.

“Let it sink into your head.

“I fear no one! the threats you direct at me please take it somewhere else. Always talking of Ambani and group, do you even know how busy I am at the moment in the western region?

Article continues below

“When somebody threatens you, the simplest thing to do is to go to the police and report and look for that person who threatened you.

“I only told you, stop parading fake agents at the club. As simple as that.”

Trucha has already been appointed as Penang FC head coach in Malaysia and Anthony Kimani has taken over at the Den as an interim coach.