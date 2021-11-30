AFC Leopards assistant coach Juma with mixed feelings ahead of Bidco United tie

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma is optimistic the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's break will turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the former champions.

Prior to the break that happened three weeks ago, the 13-time league winners had lost four matches in a row.

They had started the season with a morale-boosting 1-0 win over defending champions Tusker FC, before a stalemate against KCB FC.

After that, the losses came against old rivals Gor Mahia, Bandari, Ulinzi Stars, and Sofapaka.

Bidco United match vital for Leopards



"The losses we have suffered do not mean we are a bad team, we have just been punished because of some minor mistakes because of the naivety of some players," Juma told GOAL on Tuesday.

"This weekend we will be at Thika Stadium to play against Bidco United, it is a crucial game for us. If we get a positive outcome then I can confidently say the break was a blessing in disguise. But before that, our job is to prepare and not to say the break came at the right time for us.

"Remember also when you take time before playing, there is some match fitness and sharpness that is also negatively affected. The players need to be involved regularly."

How is the spirit in the camp

A couple of days ago, Ingwe head coach Patrick Aussems slammed the club's management for what he called a lack of professionalism.

He was irate that the players and technical bench have gone without their dues and the former Kenya international has also commented on the issue.

"We all understand the financial problems are not new in the Kenyan football scene," Juma continued.

"The management has never failed to tackle cropping issues and I will not want to further comment on it. The spirit is good in camp, and players are giving their best.

"We remain committed to ensuring we give our fans something to smile about this weekend."

Currently, Ingwe are placed 15th on the table with four points.