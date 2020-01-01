Abuya urges Kariobangi Sharks on after completing Nkana FC move

The midfielder joined the Zambian top-flight side after his contract with the 2017 FKF Shield Cup champions ended

attacking midfielder Duke Abuya has challenged to get back to winning ways in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Abuya left and joined Zambian Super League side Nkana FC on a two-year deal this week after his contract with the Kenyan side ended. As Kariobangi Sharks struggled in the top-flight, Abuya has told his former teammates to pull up their socks.

The former GFE 105 FC and star was handed a debut by Nkana in their match against Zanaco FC on Wednesday. In a game that also saw three other Kenyans; Duncan Otieno, Harun Shakava and Musa Mohammed start, Nkana lost 2-1.

“The support, opportunities and how Kariobangi Sharks FC made me feel at home is something I won't forget,” Abuya, who made his Harambee Stars debut against Mozambique last year, said on a post on his Facebook page.

“Thanks to everyone who was around for the support and encouraging moments and making great history with the club.

“Thanks to my teammates too, there were ups and downs but we got through it all. I am wishing you well as I also make this move to Nkana FC.

“The management and technical bench are also ones to recognize. Get back to winning ways guys and I wish you well in all your future matches.”

Abuya was a subject of an intensive transfer interest by the Tanzanian giants Yanga SC in 2019 but the deal did not materialise. KPL champions were also interested in acquiring the services of the attacking midfielder but they could not seal the deal last year.

Abuya played with the Eldoret-based side GFE 105 in Division One before joining the Slum Boys in 2015. He lasted two seasons at Mathare United and joined Kariobangi Sharks in 2017.